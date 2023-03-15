Report: Woman found dead by parking enforcement at Las Vegas airport after 23 days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department recovered a dead body that was inside a parked vehicle at Harry Reid International Airport for 23 days.

Police said on November 1, 2022, an officer was dispatched to LAS terminal 1 at the short term parking garage. A call to police said that a "suspicious vehicle" was found by parking enforcement. The vehicle was a Subaru 4-door hatchback with Washington plates. The vehicle was found because parking enforcement was doing vehicle inventory at the parking garage.

The vehicle first got to the parking garage last year on October 8 at 4:13 p.m. Parking enforcement reported a foul odor coming from inside the vehicle. Enforcement looked inside and noticed a woman in the backseat who looked deceased.

Police investigation revealed that the vehicle owner was a 65-year-old woman who was a Washington native. The coroner suspects that the cause of death is a "possible suicide" but the manner is currently unknown.

Police said there was a note inside with her, but that information was redacted in the public report. However police reported additional notes with some information redacted, it reads, "notes were found advising [redacted] was homeless and had recently released her dog to an animal shelter."

Police said that the motor was off in the car and there were no keys inside the ignition. The doors of the vehicle were also secured with the sunroof open about 4 inches. The coroner said an open pill bottles of medication was found belonging to the woman.