LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The price of oil has hit $70 a barrel for the first time in three years.

In April of last year crude oil prices went well below zero.

The price hike is driven by increased demand, as more people start to travel again.

Currently, the average price of gas in Las Vegas is more than a dollar higher than this time last year.

According to GasBuddy, the current average price is $3.64 a gallon with the lowest local prices found at Costco and Sam's Club at $2.98 a gallon