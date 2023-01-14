Report reveals care crisis in HCA Healthcare Hospitals due to low staffing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new report by the Service Employees International Union, the nation's largest union of healthcare workers, has exposed a patient care crisis in HCA Healthcare hospitals due to systemic low staffing.

The report, titled "Care Crisis: How Low Staffing Contributes to Patient Care Failures at HCA Hospitals", analyzed federal data and found that staffing at HCA hospitals is about 30% lower than the national average, with staffing in Nevada being 34% lower than the national average.

According to the report, a recent survey of SEIU nurses and other front-line workers at HCA hospitals found that 80% of surveyed workers reported witnessing patient care being jeopardized by short-staffing and that they themselves were experiencing extreme burnout.

Additionally, the report stated that HCA hospitals have performed worse than average on key patient quality indicators, including death from pneumonia, and on patient satisfaction scores.

The report also highlighted that out of all hospitals nationally in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)’s 2021 report, 5% have rates that are reported as worse than the national mortality rate for pneumonia.

However, among HCA hospitals, that proportion is more than twice as high at 11%. Similarly, CMS found postoperative respiratory failure rates were higher than average at 2% of hospitals nationally and at 4% of HCA hospitals.

The report also accuses the company of diverting billions of dollars away from front-line care and into executive and shareholder payouts. In 2021, HCA reported nearly $7 billion in profits and distributed $8 billion in payouts to shareholders. Since 2011, HCA has paid out more than $32 billion to investors.

In response, more than 200 HCA nurses and other workers from across Florida, Texas, California, and Nevada rallied at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles, sharing first-hand accounts of grueling burnout and their concerns that patient care and safety are compromised by chronic short-staffing.

They called on HCA to invest in safe staffing and better conditions for workers and to put patient care before payouts to top executives and shareholders.