Report: Nevada hospitals, schools, government buildings receiving emailed bomb threats

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a weekly hospital report released Wednesday, new details are emerging about repeated emailed bomb threats made around the state.

The Nevada Hospital Association says for a third week in a row, area hospitals have been receiving emailed bomb threats—including one on Tuesday, January 9.

That most recent email read, “I placed explosives inside your Hospital, but also inside of every Hospital form Nevada. The explosives will go off in a few hours. You will all die.”

Law enforcement officials both at the federal and local level are actively involved in the case, with those officials confirming not just hospitals, but schools, government buildings, correctional facilities and other similar institutions around the state have been receiving the emailed threats.