REPORT: Nevada has recovered all jobs lost in the pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a report by the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, employment in Nevada continues to grow as 7,600 jobs were added in June 2022.

The unemployment rate in Nevada saw a decrease from 4.9 percent in May to 4.7 percent in June when seasonally adjusted.

The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate saw an increase as well at 5.1 percent from 4.7 percent in May.

Las Vegas employment increased by 5,400, for a growth rate of 0.5 percent, and Reno employment had an increase of 1,100 jobs or a 0.4 percent growth rate.

Employment has fully recovered all the jobs lost in the pandemic and is now at a new all-time high of 1,452,600, which is 3,000 over the previous peak and up 90,400 since June 2021, an annual increase of 6.6%.

The education and health industry added 2,700 jobs, followed by professional and business services with 2,400 jobs.

Five industries have officially surpassed their employment peaks: Manufacturing has recovered at 109.5 percent, trade, transportation and utilities with a recovery of 109.8 percent, financial activities at 108.0 percent, and education and health services at 105.2 percent.

Leisure and hospitality stand at a 90.7 percent recovery of its peak. Total non-farm employment as of June 2022 stands at 100.2 percent now above its pre-pandemic peak.