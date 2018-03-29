Report: More Nevadans suffer from Alzheimer's disease

More Nevadans are suffering from Alzheimer's disease and that number continues to grow.

According to Kelli Kristo, Southern Nevada regional director for the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the state, and that Nevada has the third highest growth rate for Alzheimer’s in the country. The number of residents living with the disease expected to grow by over 42 percent by 2025.

The Alzheimer's Association report reveals that for the second consecutive year, the total national cost of caring for people living with Alzheimer’s is projected to surpass a quarter of a trillion dollars ($277 billion), an increase of nearly $20 billion since last year alone.

In addition to increased costs, other findings from the report show:

Increased prevalence – An estimated 5.7 million Americans have Alzheimer’s dementia in 2018, including 45,000 in Nevada.

Alzheimer’s deaths have more than doubled in the last 15 years while deaths from other major illnesses and medical conditions, such as heart disease, have significantly decreased. In fact, Alzheimer’s is the

only one of the top 10 causes of death in the U.S. without a way to prevent, cure or even slow its progression.