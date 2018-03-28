Report: Law enforcement at Coachella training to prevent shooting

Law enforcement working the Coachella festival in California are being trained to prevent a tragedy after the Las Vegas mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

TMZ reports there will be intensive surveillance, including drones that will blanket the festival grounds. Officers are taking training courses on identifying items that are out of place.

There will also be metal detectors and patdowns, according to TMZ.

The festival is April 13-15 and 20-22 with headliners including The Weeknd, Beyonce and Eminem.