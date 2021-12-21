Report: Las Vegas landlord called police, told them to arrest him after shooting tenant in rent dispute

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New information about a dispute over rent that led to a shooting earlier this month was revealed in an arrest report obtained by 13 Action News on Monday.

The victim had stopped paying rent and Sildem Gandy was in the process of evicting him from the property, according to the report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Gandy called the police after the shooting and told them to come arrest him, the report states.

Officers arriving at the home on Gypsy Avenue, near Decatur and Jones Boulevards, saw Gandy walking out of the home with his hands in the air just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 11.

After his arrest, Gandy reportedly said the victim was "going crazy so 'I went nuts.'"

The victim was critically injured and transported to University Medical Center's trauma center to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Gandy was booked into jail for attempted murder with a deadly weapon.