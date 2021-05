LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If it seems like you're paying more for gas it's because you are.

The average price for a gallon of gas is up 6 cents in the last 2 weeks.

This time last year the average price per gallon was $1.05 cheaper.

According to GasBuddy.com the cheapest gas in the valley right now is at the Henderson Costco on Marks Street at $2.97 per gallon.