Report: Business owners are optimistic about Southern Nevada's economy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A survey commissioned by Nevada State Bank shows that small business owners are looking at business conditions favorably.

Now in its eleventh year, the small business survey found that those questioned are more optimistic now than at any time in the past four years.

Over 71% of those who participated in the survey say Nevada's economy is headed "in the right direction." It marks an increase from 54% in 2023.

"We love to see the optimism for 2024," said Terry Shirey, president and CEO of Nevada State Bank.

Of particular interest to business owners, large and small, these days is workforce availability. Many sectors have found it difficult to hire quality candidates in the years since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

In the survey, however, only 43% of respondents said they've found it difficult to "recruit quality job candidates from within their market," which represents an all-time low in the history of the survey.

More than one-third of those who took part in the survey said cybersecurity issues have "become a top concern" while more than two-thirds say they plan to "utilize artificial intelligence in the near future."

To complete the report, Nevada State Bank surveyed 500 randomly selected small business decision makers earlier this year. Local firm Applied Analysis worked with the bank to commission the survey.