LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gas prices in the valley remain high but also slightly down from last week.

Nevadans are paying anywhere from $3.43 to $5.40 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy, and about two cents lower overall from the previous week.

In Las Vegas, drivers are currently paying an average of $4.02 a gallon, almost 11 cents higher than last month.

However, experts say new surges in COVID are causing oil prices to plunge which should translate into lower gas prices through the end of the week.