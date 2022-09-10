Report: Air Force Commander arrested by Las Vegas police for 'child sex abuse'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a U.S. Air Force commander for felony sex charges, most of which involved children.

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate that Kevin DiFalco faces seven counts for lewdness with a child under 18, and one count for child abuse or neglect.

DiFalco was commander of the 57th Operations Support Squadron and an F-16 pilot assigned to Nellis Air Force Base. Due to the allegations of personal misconduct, DiFalco has been removed from his position, according to a base spokesman.

A spokesman for Nellis AFB said, “Lt. Col. Kevin DiFalco was arrested at his off-base residence Sept. 8 and is under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, in coordination with the Air Force.”

An LVMPD spokesman said details from the case would not be released due to a juvenile being involved.

DiFalco posted bond Friday, and is scheduled for a status check on Oct. 11.