Rep. Horsford and ICE at odds over access to detention center in Pahrump

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford said he was denied entry to an immigration detention center in Pahrump despite his legal right to inspect the facility.
The privately-operated facility contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold migrants in federal custody.
Horsford posted videos on social media showing him outside the locked gate.
In the video, the warden at the facility calls Horsford a "security risk" and refuses to let him inside, even threatening to call the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
What are they hiding? You don't get to slam the door on a Member of Congress during a routine ICE visit. I've toured this facility before—so why am I suddenly a "security risk"? My team requested permission. They had no right to deny us. They're clearly afraid of accountability.
According to guidelines from the Department of Homeland Security, members of Congress don't need prior notice to enter facilities for oversight purposes.
Horsford's visit came just one day after 12 members of Congress sued the federal government for denying access to immigration facilities nationwide.
Horsford said he will return to conduct the oversight and pursue other measures.
Channel 13 reached out to ICE and received the following statement:
“These Members of Congress could have just scheduled a tour; instead, they’re running to court to drive clicks and fundraising emails.
"Here are the facts: As ICE law enforcement have seen a surge in assaults, disruptions, and obstructions to enforcement — including by Members of Congress themselves — any requests to tour processing centers and field offices must be approved by the Secretary of Homeland Security.
"These requests must be part of legitimate congressional oversight activities. ICE officers have seen an 830% surge in assaults.
"As for visits to detention facilities, requests should be made with sufficient time to prevent interference with the President’s Article II authority to oversee executive department functions—a week is sufficient to ensure no intrusion on the President’s constitutional authority. To protect the President’s Article II authority, any request to shorten that time must be approved by the Secretary.”