Rep. Horsford and ICE at odds over access to detention center in Pahrump

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford said he was denied entry to an immigration detention center in Pahrump despite his legal right to inspect the facility.

The privately-operated facility contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold migrants in federal custody.

Horsford posted videos on social media showing him outside the locked gate.

In the video, the warden at the facility calls Horsford a "security risk" and refuses to let him inside, even threatening to call the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

What are they hiding? You don’t get to slam the door on a Member of Congress during a routine ICE visit. I’ve toured this facility before—so why am I suddenly a “security risk”? My team requested permission. They had no right to deny us. They’re clearly afraid of accountability. pic.twitter.com/UQbQl3ASt5 — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) August 1, 2025

According to guidelines from the Department of Homeland Security, members of Congress don't need prior notice to enter facilities for oversight purposes.

Horsford's visit came just one day after 12 members of Congress sued the federal government for denying access to immigration facilities nationwide.

Horsford said he will return to conduct the oversight and pursue other measures.

Channel 13 reached out to ICE and received the following statement: