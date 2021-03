LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While many local landlords are feeling squeezed, so are some tenants.

According to Real Page, rent prices went up 5% in Las Vegas since last year.

But despite the increase, that's still $250 less than what you'll pay in other parts of the U.S.

Apartment occupancy is up slightly despite the slight increase in rent price.