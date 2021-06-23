Renowned UNLV professor Dr. Robert Lang dies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Renowned UNLV professor Dr. Robert Lang has passed away.

Dr. Lang ran the Brookings Mountain West Institute and taught at the Greenspun College of Urban Affairs.

He was a friend of 13 Action News. We brought him on-air for his expertise in public policy, especially during the 2020 election.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak shared his condolences in a statement saying:

I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Robert Lang. Dr. Lang was a public policy leader in Nevada whose deep academic acumen and expertise helped push our State forward over the years in a number of policy areas. Additionally, it was his strategic and relentless commitment to economic development that has set Southern Nevada on the path forward of advancement.



Kathy and I extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Karen Danielsen-Lang, his son Aidan Robert Lang, as well as all of Dr. Lang's family and friends during this difficult time.

UNLV President Dr. Keith E. Whitfield shared the following statement with the UNLV community: