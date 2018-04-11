Reno outranks Las Vegas in Best Places to Live list

Reno ranks significantly higher than Las Vegas on the best places to live.

According to U.S. News and World Report's 2018 rankings, Reno is No. 33 on the list of 125 most populous cities while Las Vegas comes in at 80.

U.S. News and World Report notes that while Reno is a gambling destination, various cultural events and outdoor activities make it an appealing place to live. The recent tech boom is mentioned for giving the region job diversity.

Las Vegas is also recognized for its outdoor opportunities and cultural landmarks, such as the Smith Center. But U.S. News and World Report stated because Las Vegas is such a tourist destination, it can give the overall region "a revolving-door feel."

Now one significant difference between Las Vegas and Reno is average housing costs. U.S. News and World Report states the average housing price in Las Vegas is $232,533 while in Reno, it's $279,631.

The top five best places to live include Austin, Colorado Springs, Denver, Des Moines and Fayetteville, Arkansas.

View the full report here.