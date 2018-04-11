Reno outranks Las Vegas in Best Places to Live list

U.S. News and World Report notes that while Reno is a gambling destination, various cultural events and outdoor activities make it an appealing place to live. The recent tech boom is mentioned for giving the region job diversity.
Las Vegas is also recognized for its outdoor opportunities and cultural landmarks, such as the Smith Center. But U.S. News and World Report stated because Las Vegas is such a tourist destination, it can give the overall region "a revolving-door feel."
Now one significant difference between Las Vegas and Reno is average housing costs. U.S. News and World Report states the average housing price in Las Vegas is $232,533 while in Reno, it's $279,631.
The top five best places to live include Austin, Colorado Springs, Denver, Des Moines and Fayetteville, Arkansas.