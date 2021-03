LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of northern Nevada's biggest festivals is back.

The Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival is set to return in July.

A year ago it was canceled due to COVID.

The festival will run from July 9 through July 11 at the Atlantis Casino in Reno.

This is video of the last festival in 2019.

Admission is free to the public and for artists, there's no cost to participate.