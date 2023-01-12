Remembering Retired Fire Captain Dennis Snider, Dies of ALS

LAS VEGAS — Dennis Snider, was a retired Fire Captain with the Clark County Fire Department. Snider was part of an elite team in the 90’s that helped start FEMA’s Nevada Search and Rescue task force. Snider also helped at 9/11 and the after math of Hurricane Katrina.

Snider died on January 1, 2023 after a nearly 7 year battle with ALS. The disease causing him to be wheelchair bound with health rapidly declining.

For 30 years Dennis dedicated his life tot he fire department. By his side the entire journey his wife Julie Snider who says Dennis leaves behind a long line for firefighters.

A celebration of life will be held this Saturday January 14, 2023 for Dennis Snider at the South Point Hotel Grand Ballroom B. 9777 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89183.

Starting at 5:30 pm. The event is open to the public.