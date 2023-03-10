Remembering Detective Herman Lee Moody

LAS VEGAS — Long before his body as laid to rest in the Las Vegas Valley, Herman Lee Moody was born in Leesville, Louisiana on September 24, 1924.

He was born to parents Henry and Matilda. In 1939, the family embarked on a cross country trip hoping to make it to Oregon but their family car broke own on the way there and stopped in Las Vegas.

The family settled in valley and Herman attended Las Vegas High School before graduating and enlisting in the Navy.

He was honorably discharged in 1945, and joined the police force a year later in 1946 as the first African American to join the valley police force.

Former colleague Sheriff Jerry Keller recalls the time he found out Moody has a P2 number “the significance of that is that we’re approaching 20 thousand “P” numbers on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Herman was number 2.”

Referred to as the patriarch of Madison in the Historic West Side, his granddaughter Shanta Eppenger says Moody was a pillar in the community and his presence will be greatly missed.

“My grandfather raised me but he was my aka daddy he raised my twin sister, Eppenger says calling Moody, “an essence of a man, my grandfather was a man of integrity respect.

Herman leaves behind a legacy of 5 daughters, 6 grandkids and over 23 great grandkids.

Herman Lee Moody was 98 years old.