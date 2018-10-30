Relief is on the way for Maryland Parkway drivers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Viewers are reaching out to 13 Action News, looking for updates on the construction that's happening on Maryland Parkway.

Driving down Maryland Parkway, we hit pot holes, got stuck going through intersections, and of course, saw lots of construction. To make matters worse, the main alternate for Maryland Parkway, is eastern, which doesn't look any better.

Since different entities are in charge of the projects, some of them do unfortunately happen at the same time.

Even the bus schedules can easily be thrown off. Within just one mile, we went from having three open lanes of traffic, down to two, then eventually, only one. The restrictions are needed so that crews can make improvements to the road and for intelligent transportation systems. That will eventually help traffic efficiency and minimize issues on the road.