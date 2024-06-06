Rejuven Health Clinic opens in Henderson to provide mental health and primary care services

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A new medical clinic in Henderson, aimed at supporting those in need in the community, is opening its doors Thursday with a grand opening ceremony.

Rejuven Health specializes in mental and primary care services and welcomes patients without insurance. The clinic also helps fight drug addiction and homelessness. Rejuven Health offers wraparound services, such as wellness visits and mental health evaluations.

The grand opening celebration will take place with the support of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, Water Street Business District Business Association, Urban Chamber, and AAPI Chamber.

Owner Lena Nguyen and COO Leesa Pattern Gardner said the clinic is currently capable of serving a few hundred patients in the Henderson area but hopes, with grants and help from nonprofits, to serve over a thousand patients within the next few years.

“Our mission is, no matter what the continuity, is to provide the service,” Pattern Gardner said.

If you want to visit the clinic, Rejuven Health is located at 129 W. Lake Mead Pkwy #8, Henderson, Nevada 89015.