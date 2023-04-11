Registration to begin for 54th annual World Series of Poker on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The World Series of Poker is coming back to the Las Vegas Strip at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas.

Registration for the 54th annual WSOP is said to begin Thursday online.

According to a press release, players in the WSOP can book an entire trip package following registration through a provided link. This option was made possible by Caesar's Entertainment Travel Bundle.

“This year's WSOP is poised to break records with an unprecedented range of options to qualify for and attend the WSOP Main Event, widely recognized as the World Championship of poker,” said World Series of Poker senior vice president and executive director, Ty Stewart. “We’re excited to offer players an effortless and cost-effective way to book their entire trip to Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas as they set their sights on becoming poker royalty this summer.”

The event will be held from May 30th to July 18. According to officials, the series will have the largest capacity to date with about 608 tables.

"The 2022 WSOP set records for the most prize money ever awarded at nearly $350 million and the $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship, best known as the Main Event, hosted the second-largest field in the history of live poker with 8,663 entrants – just 110 entries short of the record," officials said. "Anticipation is high for this year’s series, with international online poker giant GGPoker guaranteeing to qualify a minimum of 600 players and WSOP.com guaranteeing 111 Main Event seats from June 25 to July 8."

According to the press release, in-person registration is now available at the main casino cage inside Paris Las Vegas.

More information can be found here.