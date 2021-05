LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You can currently register for summer camp at the Desert Breeze Community Center.

The camp is open for 12 and 13-year-olds and runs Monday through Friday from June 1 to Aug. 6. It costs $20 a day per child.

Participants will be required to wear face masks.

You can register your child in person at the center, or give them a call at 702-455-8334.