Registration open for Las Vegas Rescue Mission's annual 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes' fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Community members are invited to participate in the Las Vegas Rescue Mission's annual "Walk a Mile in My Shoes" fundraising event.

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission hopes to bring awareness and eventually an end to homelessness in our community.

“For the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, ‘Walk a Mile in My Shoes’ is not only a significant fundraising event that helps to shelter and feed thousands of individuals and families in our community, but it is also a time to learn how homelessness is an issue that affects all of us,” said Heather Engle, CEO of the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. “Now more than ever is a time for us to come together to support our neighbors struggling with chronic homelessness, housing insecurity, and substance abuse issues.”

In 2023, the mission served 280,660 community meals, provided 57,289 guests with emergency shelter beds, provided 4,568 individuals with free clothing, and helped 473 individuals through the shelter’s recovery program, according to the organization.

The walk will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12, beginning at the north parking lot at the World Market Center at 9. a.m.

Registration to participate in the walk is free and people are encouraged to sign up in advance at http://walkamilelv.com.

