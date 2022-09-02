Red Rock Resorts announces closure of Wild Wild West Gambling Hall and Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Red Rock Resorts, Inc. announced on Friday that it will close the Wild Wild West Gambling Hall and Hotel.

In a news release, the company stated its intent to demolish the existing hotel and casino in preparation for the anticipated redevelopment of the site. The 20-acre Wild Wild West site is part of an almost 100-acre assemblage owned by Station Casinos at the intersection of I-15 and Tropicana.

The Company anticipates that all of its Wild Wild West Team Members will be offered employment at other Station Casinos properties.

"Development parcels of this caliber are simply not available in Las Vegas any longer," said Scott Kreeger, President of Station Casinos. Kreeger added, "We are excited to take this first step to reposition the property for future development.”