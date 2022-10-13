Red Rock Canyon experiencing multiple break-ins

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a release, there have been several break-ins at Red Rock Canyon.

The Bureau of Land Management says there were 10 car break-ins at the Kraft Mountain parking lot in Calico Basin, but only five have been reported there so far with one break-in reported on the Scenic Drive and one reported along SR-159 over the weekend.

People can call 311 for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department or (702) 293-8998 for the Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement Dispatch to report break-ins.