Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Red Rock Canyon experiencing multiple break-ins

red rock canyion.jpeg
Red Rock Canyon
Red Rock Canyon
red rock canyion.jpeg
Posted at 7:51 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 22:51:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — According to a release, there have been several break-ins at Red Rock Canyon.

The Bureau of Land Management says there were 10 car break-ins at the Kraft Mountain parking lot in Calico Basin, but only five have been reported there so far with one break-in reported on the Scenic Drive and one reported along SR-159 over the weekend.

People can call 311 for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department or (702) 293-8998 for the Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement Dispatch to report break-ins.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH