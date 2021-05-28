Red Rock Canyon campground to be closed June 1 through September 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area’s developed campground – Red Rock Campground – is scheduled to temporarily close from 11 a.m. on June 1 to 2 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2021, during this low-usage period.

Red Rock Campground is located within Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area approximately two miles east of the visitor center on State Route 159 (West Charleston Boulevard) and is the only developed campground within the conservation area.

Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the many other camping opportunities in the area. These include:

Backcountry camping at Red Rock Canyon with a permit – available at Recreation.gov

Valley of Fire State Park, (702) 397-2088

Lake Mead National Recreation Area, (702) 293-8990 or (702) 293-8906

Death Valley National Park, (760) 786-3200

Mojave National Preserve, (760) 252-6100

U.S. Forest Service Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest, (702) 515-5400

Clark County Shooting Park, (702) 455-2000

Camping is allowed on BLM-managed public land outside of Las Vegas on public land for 14 days within a 28-day period without charge. Popular primitive (no facilities) sites include Bitter Spring Back Country Byway, Gold Butte Back Country Byway, Knob Hill, Virgin Mountains, Christmas Tree Pass and Logandale Trails System.

