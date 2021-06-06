Red Flag Warning, Lake Wind Advisory in place for Southern Nevada Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hot, dry and windy conditions are prompting a Red Flag Warning and Lake Wind Advisory for Southern Nevada on Sunday.

A Lake Wind Advisory is in place from noon to 8 p.m. Lake Mead and Lake Mohave will see south winds 20-30 mph with gusts 30-40 mph.

13 FIRST ALERT WEATHER

Wind speeds of 10-15 mph can result in waves of 1 foot or more, so expect waves up to 3 feet. Choppy conditions on lake waters can create dangerous conditions for those on rafts or in small boats.

🌊🚤Breezy winds are expected on area lakes over the next few days. Waves of 1-3 feet will be possible on Lake Mead & Lake Mohave.



⚠️Lake Wind Advisory is in effect SUN 12 PM-8 PM. #nvwx #azwx@lakemeadnps pic.twitter.com/NxDpNpaHTF — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 5, 2021

A Red Flag Warning is in place from noon Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday for Las Vegas, Spring Mountains, Nye and Lincoln Counties.

🔥Dry conditions & breezy winds will lead to high fire danger over the next few days. Obey all fire restrictions in place! #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/mbVGUCyuLH — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 5, 2021

The combination of strong winds and low relative humidity create fire danger, meaning if a fire were to start it would easily spread rapidly. South to southwest winds 20-25 mph with gusts around 35 mph are expected through Monday night. Humidity will range from 5-15%.