Red Flag Warning, Lake Wind Advisory in place for Southern Nevada Sunday

Posted at 10:46 AM, Jun 06, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hot, dry and windy conditions are prompting a Red Flag Warning and Lake Wind Advisory for Southern Nevada on Sunday.

A Lake Wind Advisory is in place from noon to 8 p.m. Lake Mead and Lake Mohave will see south winds 20-30 mph with gusts 30-40 mph.

Wind speeds of 10-15 mph can result in waves of 1 foot or more, so expect waves up to 3 feet. Choppy conditions on lake waters can create dangerous conditions for those on rafts or in small boats.

A Red Flag Warning is in place from noon Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday for Las Vegas, Spring Mountains, Nye and Lincoln Counties.

The combination of strong winds and low relative humidity create fire danger, meaning if a fire were to start it would easily spread rapidly. South to southwest winds 20-25 mph with gusts around 35 mph are expected through Monday night. Humidity will range from 5-15%.

