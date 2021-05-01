Watch
Red Flag Warning for Southern Nevada Saturday

Posted at 10:32 AM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 13:32:39-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hot, dry and gusty conditions are expected Saturday, prompting a Red Flag Warning for Southern Nevada from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to land near 95° with gusts up to 30-40 mph through Southern Nevada. Minimum humidity is 5-12%.

Any fires burning have the potential to spread rapidly. Officials advise using extra caution or avoiding fire triggers like grills, ATVs, campfires, etc.

