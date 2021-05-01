Red Flag Warning for Southern Nevada Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hot, dry and gusty conditions are expected Saturday, prompting a Red Flag Warning for Southern Nevada from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

RED FLAG WARNING:

It’s hot, dry and windy today. That means if a fire were to start, it would easily spread rapidly. Avoid outdoor burns & watch those cigarette butts. pic.twitter.com/oKmks9e0bt — Kelsey McFarland (@KelseyMarie_TV) May 1, 2021

Temperatures are expected to land near 95° with gusts up to 30-40 mph through Southern Nevada. Minimum humidity is 5-12%.

Any fires burning have the potential to spread rapidly. Officials advise using extra caution or avoiding fire triggers like grills, ATVs, campfires, etc.