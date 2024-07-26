Red Cross urges blood donations amid summer shortage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The summer months, also known as trauma season, are the hardest time of the year for blood donation organizations to keep their inventory stocked. That's why the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is encouraging the community to give blood to help offset the summer donation shortage.

The American Red Cross, one of the nation’s largest blood suppliers, accounts for 40% of the country’s blood supply. All donors are welcome, but Type O negative, the universal blood type, is crucial in emergency situations.

Rachel Flanigan from the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada expressed concern about their current blood supply.

"We aim to keep four to five days' worth of blood on our shelves, but lately, I've seen some scary shelves with only a day or two of supply," she said. "This is alarming because if there's a mass trauma, we need to send blood supplies immediately. We want to ensure we have enough available at all times."

Appointments can be made using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).