Recreation fees will increase at Red Rock Canyon in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Recreation fees will be increasing at Red Rock Canyon starting on Jan. 1, 2023, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

In a news release, BLM announced that the increase will put prices at $20 for passenger vehicles, $8 for bicycles, $25 for individual campsites, $12 for walk-in campsites and $80 for group campsites. The fee for a Red Rock Canyon Annual Support Pass will increase to $50 per year. Fees will not increase for pedestrians and motorcycles.

“The core basis of an adjustment in the recreation fees is to ensure the Bureau of Land Management meets its conservation, recreation, public enjoyment and visitor experience management goals for the present and future generations identified in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Resource Management Plan and Record of Decision,” said Boris Poff, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Manager.

The recreation fee charged at the 13-Mile Scenic Drive last increased in 2018. Since that time, BLM has added amenities, activities, and services to improve visitor experiences.