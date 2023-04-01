Record-high inflation pushes more teens to get summer jobs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Analysts say they believe a large number of teens will seek employment this summer, and record-high inflation may be a factor.

As summer approaches, many youths say finding employment, helping their parents, and being independent are crucial, especially in today's economy.

"She just got hired with the water park, super easy. I think it took 5-7 minutes," said parent Vallen Webster.

Webster says she's proud of her daughter's entrepreneurial skills and the fact that she wants to get a summer job.

"I brought her out here because it's a good first-time job for teenagers," Webster said.

Webster's teenage daughter is not alone. Many teens in East Las Vegas spent their Friday evening at a summer hiring fair at the Paradise Recreation Center that was put on by Clark County. Some teens say they want to work this summer for many different reasons, but say a main one is to help take the financial burden off their parents.

"I plan on helping my parent's out with money, especially because they're planning on throwing me a big party and I want to help them," said job seeker Stephanie Rodriquez.

Recent reports show teen employment has risen since the pandemic. In 2022, more than 50% of people from the ages of 16 to 24 were employed, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Program Supervisor Dominique Yuasensi with Clark County says the previous hiring event saw a great turnout. She says there are plenty of positions with good pay that your kids can apply for this summer. Those positions include lifeguards, cashiers, day camp leaders, and Safe Key site leaders.

"They can make great money and with summer being here, they'll likely see a lot of hours in the summertime," said Yuasensi.

If you weren't able to make it to Friday's job fair, Clark County Officials say there are plenty of jobs available. Click here to explore opportunities.