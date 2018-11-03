Record-breaking midterm turnout continues on last day of early voting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Record turnout continues into the last day of early voting before Election Day.

So far, turnout for the 2018 midterm has actually been closer to presidential levels than to previous midterms.

After Thursday, nearly 555,000 Nevadans had already cast ballots, including around 373,000 in Clark County.

Although actual votes in races aren't released until Election Day, early votes to give us a hint of the political leanings of those turning out so far:

In Clark County:

167,124 registered Democrats voted

129,238 registered Republicans voted

76,278 registered non-partisans and others voted

Statewide:

228,785 registered Democrats voted

214,280 registered Republicans voted

111,833 registered non-partisans and others voted.

Overall, that means statewide right now, Democrats have a lead of about 14,000 more voters who have showed up to vote than Republicans.

But since many GOP voters tend to wait until Election Day, that blue lead could narrow somewhat. That means, the Senate and Governor's races will be close as expected, and Independents could make the difference.