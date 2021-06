LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — WalletHub is out with another survey ranking the best and worst states for jobs.

Nevada ranks near the bottom.

The Silver State coming in at 41 out of the 50 states.

The survey looked at things like the strength of the job market, the health of the economy, and number of opportunities.

The survey says Nevada is better than New Mexico and Hawaii.

They put South Dakota, Washington and Utah in the top five.

Click here for full results.