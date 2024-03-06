Rare loon relocated after lake landing prompted Bellagio to pause its fountain shows

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A visit from a rare, fine-feathered tourist interrupted one of Las Vegas' prominent shows on Tuesday.

The Bellagio said in a social media post that it paused its fountains as it worked with state wildlife officials to rescue a yellow-billed loon who "found comfort on Las Vegas' own Lake Bellagio."

As of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, the bird had been safely relocated, the Nevada Department of Wildlife confirmed in a statement to Channel 13.

NDW spokesperson Doug Nielsen wrote that the bird was moved "to a more suitable and remote location where it has space, food and quiet surroundings."

"According to the biologist who oversaw the capture, the bird had no apparent injuries and appeared to be in good health. We appreciate the employees of the Bellagio Resort & Casino for their cooperation and assistance in this matter."

WATCH: Loon from the Bellagio relocated and released

The yellow-billed loon is an international species of concern that is considered to be "one of the 10 rarest birds that regularly breed on the mainland U.S.," according to the National Park Service.

Concerned birders called the Nevada Department of Wildlife's Southern Nevada office asking the agency to intervene, spokesperson Doug Nielsen said. The bird likely sought shelter from a storm, Nielsen said, noting that it isn't uncommon for migratory birds to visit the valley.

Editor's note: This report was originally published by the Associated Press and updated by KTNV staff.