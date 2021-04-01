Rapper Nipsey Hussle impact remains in Vegas 2 years after death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been 2 years since rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in Los Angeles.

His impact has been felt in LA and here in the valley.

Local artists Adolfo Medina and Juan Ochoa recently made a mural at the YMCA Southern Nevada here in Las Vegas.

Ochoa says he was inspired by how hard Nipsey worked to get to where he was.

"Nipsey was actually not taken too seriously in the beginning. Like he said that he went into record studios and they wouldn't take him too serious because of his name, the fact that he was younger but he was willing to out-hustle and out-work everybody. It was something that I really admired," said Juan Ochoa.

Police say Nipsy Hussle was killed in a gang related shooting outside of his store in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles.