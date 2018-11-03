Rappel event at Caesars Palace benefits Olive Crest

Fundraiser supporting local child abuse prevention

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Olive Crest in Nevada invited Southern Nevada community to go 'Over the Edge' by rappelling 350-feet down the Augustus Tower at Caesars Palace to help support local child abuse prevention at the nonprofit’s event.

The 'Drop to Stop Child Abuse' rappelling fundraiser is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the property, with rappel experiences starting at $1,000 with sponsorship packages starting at $2,000. 

No climbing or rappel experience is necessary to participate and sponsorships included admission to the 'Dare to Care Zone Drop Zone' that featured the liquid courage lounge.

Olive Crest is a non-profit organization dedicated to stopping the cycle of child abuse. 

More information about the event can be found here

