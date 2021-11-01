Ransomware attack targets Las Vegas Cancer Center patients' personal information

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Current and former patients of the Las Vegas Cancer Center may have had their personal information exposed to bad actors after a ransomware attack, the Center announced in a press release on Monday.

LVCC administrators confirmed hackers accessed encrypted data on the center's server over Labor Day weekend and stated the security breach was discovered Sept. 7 when staff returned after the holiday.

Though LVCC’s server and computers are protected by a firewall and multiple malware defense systems, hackers may have been able to access patient names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, medical records and insurance information as a result of the breach, according to the Center. However, LVCC claims all patient data was stored in a proprietary format and was likely not usable by hackers.

“LVCC does not believe that any data was copied or transferred from its server, and has received no ransom demand from the hackers to unlock data,” according to Center administrators.

Since they don’t know which records may have been accessed, administrators advised anyone who has ever been an LVCC patient to closely monitor their credit activity and insurance for suspicious activity.

Any current or former patients who’d like more information can contact the center’s privacy officer, Tami Loehr, at 702-471-7779.