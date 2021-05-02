Watch
Rangers find marijuana grow in Death Valley National Park

Posted at 4:54 PM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 19:54:21-04

DEATH VALLEY (AP) — Federal park rangers have discovered a large illegal marijuana grow in Death Valley National Park near the border between California and Nevada.

Authorities said Friday that the 40-acre grow was found in Jail Canyon, a rarely visited canyon on the western side of the Panamint Mountains.

The illegal grow is one of hundreds that authorities have found in Death Valley over the last decade.

Marijuana grow sites can damage or destroy parts of the national park.

While California legalized marijuana in 2016, it remains prohibited on federal lands.

Death Valley National Park is roughly 200 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

The Timbisha Shoshone Tribe's reservation is within the park.

(The photo attached to this story is a file photo from a similar find of marijuana plants at Death Valley in 2018. )

