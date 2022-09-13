Rain causes slippery roads in throughout the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When it rains in Southern Nevada, the roads get slick and locals try to avoid driving in it.

Owner of Huntington Jewelers Jenny O'Calleri, is born and raised in Las Vegas. She says when it rains, it's a good time to stay off the roads.

"We try and stay out of the rain. When we do go out in it, you have to be very very careful because of the oils on the road. One slight press of the gas and you are spinning out," O'Calleri said.

The National Weather Service explains since it doesn't rain that often here, dirt, grime, oils and dust collect on the roads.

In other places like Seattle for example, more frequent rains wash these elements away. But here in Las Vegas brief storms cause the water to mix with the oils instead of washing them away, which can lead to dangerous conditions.

NWS meteorologist Stan Czyzyk explains: "a lot of locations picked up a tenth to 2 tenths of a inch with a few higher amounts here and there. It definitely caused some problems on the roadways. When some locations don't see rain for a while, sometimes there is oil that makes conditions more difficult."

Local Ruth Furman has an event she needs to attend tonight, but with more rain in the forecast, she says she will probably catch an Uber.

"I actually avoid driving on the highway in Las Vegas when its raining. I find that people drive too fast. They follow too closely," says Furman.

The National Weather Service recommends driving slower than normal but not too slow as that can cause accidents as well. Also keep a few car lengths between you and the person in front of you.