The rain we just received was much needed in many ways but it brought leaky roofs to some people.

At the Lakana Apartment Complex, we're told multiple units were having issues.

We spoke with one couple who has two children and a third on the way.

They woke up to hearing leaking water in their home. They went to investigate the problem and realized it was coming from their closet ceiling.

"I was up at 1 a.m.," said Joshua Lopez. "My wife came out and she's like oh there's something falling...there's water!"

The couple cleared out whatever was in the closet getting wet and set out buckets.

By morning, a hole formed in the ceiling and their carpet was soaked.

"We're paying good money to live indoors," said Lopez. "Why do I have the rain inside my home?"

The couple was told by management they weren't sure when they would be able to fix the problem. They were working to fix units all day while it was still raining.

When we asked management when the Lopez family would receive help, we did not receive an immediate answer.