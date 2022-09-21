Watch Now
Las Vegas Raiders to conduct youth flag football league

Taylor Mike
Posted at 4:42 PM, Sep 21, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — The Las Vegas Raiders are teaming with the City of Las Vegas Parks & Recreation to conduct a youth flag football league.

According to a press release, the league will expand from 100 to over 600 players. The Raiders’ contributions of jerseys and flags will assist in ensuring that the league remains free to those involved.

Recently, the Raiders hosted a youth flag football camp for more than 100 elementary school students from the West Side School Division.

Per a release, the Raiders players took turns coaching and instructing the students on the finer points of being physically active through non-contact, continuous action, while learning the fundamentals of football including passing, receiving, running, blocking, and defensive techniques.

The Silver and Black League's official kick-off is October 1.

