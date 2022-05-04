Raiders tight end wins Pop Warner All-American Scholars award

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller won the 2022 Inspiration to Youth Award from Pop Warner.

According to a press release released online at popwarner.com Waller won the Inspiration to Youth Award.

RELATED: Raiders surprise local healthcare workers

A tight end for the Raiders, Waller is also the president and founder and of the Darren Waller Foundation.

Pop Warner designed the awards to recognize “four prominent leaders in professional sports for their outstanding commitment to their communities and crafts.”