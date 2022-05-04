Watch
Raiders tight end wins Pop Warner All-American Scholars award

Steven Senne/AP
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 4:38 PM, May 04, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller won the 2022 Inspiration to Youth Award from Pop Warner.

According to a press release released online at popwarner.com Waller won the Inspiration to Youth Award.

A tight end for the Raiders, Waller is also the president and founder and of the Darren Waller Foundation.

Pop Warner designed the awards to recognize “four prominent leaders in professional sports for their outstanding commitment to their communities and crafts.”

