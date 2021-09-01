Raiders owner Mark Davis plans on building $14M mansion in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis looks to have some major plans in the works when it comes to a new house in the valley.

Renderings filed with the city of Henderson revealed Davis' new mansion will be planned to be built in the upscale Ascaya neighborhood near Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson.

The custom home is expected to be more than 15,000 square feet in all and feature Silver-and-Black coloring of that from the Raiders, along with visually adding elements that resemble the team's practice facility and stadium.

Henderson records report the compound will be just over 6 acres with a building permit valuing the project at $14 million.

No immediate timeline was released for the construction of the home or completion date.