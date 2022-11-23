Las Vegas Raiders file for trademark ‘Win City’

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have filed a trademark for “Win City” according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

A screenshot of the original filing on uspto.gov can be seen below:

KTNV

A list of items mentioned in the trademark file can be seen below, this was filed on November 16:

Jewelry, ornamental lapel pins, jewelry charms, tie pins and tie clips, pendants, key chains, clocks, watches, bracelets, collectible coins, and non-monetary coins of precious metal

Tote bags, wallets

Ornamental novelty pins

Sports gloves, namely, football gloves, golf gloves, work-out gloves, skateboarding gloves and bowling gloves

Entertainment services in the nature of professional football games and exhibitions; fan club services, ticket reservation and booking services for entertainment and sporting events; organizing community sporting and cultural events; Providing sports and entertainment information via a global computer network or a commercial on-line computer service or by cable, satellite, television and radio; Arranging and conducting athletic competitions, namely, professional football games and exhibitions; Entertainment services, namely, musical and dance performances provided during intervals at sports events; Educational services, namely, physical education programs in the field of football; Educational services, namely, physical education programs in the field of children's fitness; Production of radio and television programs; Arranging and conducting football games, football exhibitions, and football competitions for entertainment purposes; Entertainment services, namely, ongoing multimedia programs featuring football games, football exhibitions, and football competitions distributed via a global computer network or a commercial on-line computer service or via cable, satellite, television, or radio; Presentation of live shows featuring musical and dance performances in connection with athletic events and community service events

While the Raiders haven't directly addressed the filing, trademark attorney Josh Gerben broke the news on Twitter.