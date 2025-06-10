Putting rumors to rest: TikToker Khaby Lame granted voluntary departure from Las Vegas by ICE

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rumors of the arrest of TikTok personality Khaby Lame in Las Vegas have been put to rest.
Khaby Lame (full name Seringe Khabane Lame), was detained by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement at Harry Reid International Airport on June 6, according to an ICE spokesperson.
Lame, a 25-year-old TikTok creator gone viral with around 162.2 million followers, was said to have “entered the United States April 30 and overstayed the terms of his visa,” shared the spokesperson.
Though rumors of Lame’s arrest circulated earlier in the week, the ICE spokesperson confirmed that “Lame was granted voluntary departure June 6 and has since departed the U.S.”
