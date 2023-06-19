Punk Rock Museum celebrates Father's Day through music

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Father's Day, the Punk Rock Museum in Downtown Las Vegas opened its doors to fathers for a unique experience.

"So many memories. It's unbelievable. You got the Circle Jerks, T.S.O.L, Agent Orange. It's just fantastic," father and punk rock fan Mark Costello said.

On Sunday, hundreds of families gathered to honor their fathers with the gift of musical history.

"Punk rock shows have always been our thing. We always go together," said Costello's daughter Costello said.

As a tribute to Father's Day, the Punk Rock Museum offered free admission to fathers of all ages, accompanied by their children.

“Looking for an opportunity to come and when she saw the free for fathers, you know it's just up the street so we thought today is the perfect day to go,” Pete Vandenburg said.

Museum founder and musician Michael Burkett, better known to many as Fat Mike, tells us he was overwhelmed by the turnout.

“Half the people are punk rockers who want their dads to come here. But mostly, the kid is like my dad likes punk so I’m bringing him where he wants to go,” Burkette said.

The museum took punk rock fans on a trip down memory lane featuring iconic exhibits with rare memorabilia, photographs, and interactive displays showcasing the evolution and impact of the music genre.

“It's just great because I was there at the very beginning, the Ramones and groups like that. When you see it from the beginning and watch the evolution of the music, it's cool and the kids kind of follow it with me," Vandenberg said.