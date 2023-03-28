Public suicide prevention town hall happening at Las Vegas City Hall Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Public agencies and organizations across southern Nevada are coming together Tuesday to provide an update on resources for suicide prevention in our area.

The town hall will include presentations from UNLV professors, LGBTQ+ medical professionals, and community outreach leaders across the valley.

Topics will include:



Focus on Pediatric/Youth Mental Health

Focus on LGBTQ+ Mental Health

Suicide Prevention State of the State

COVID & Suicide: What Did We Learn?

988 CALL CENTERS: The recent rollout of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is proving vital to U.S. youths.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman will open discussions at the City of Las Vegas at 5 p.m. on March 28 with Ward 1 representative Bruan Knudsen, and Mitchell Forman with the Clark County Medical Society (CCMS). The CCMS is presenting the free public town hall in collaboration with the Las Vegas Medical Society.

Presenters:



Lisa Durette, MD, Assistant Professor, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship Program Director and Interim Chair, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, UNLV: Focus on Pediatric/Youth Mental Health

MD, Assistant Professor, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship Program Director and Interim Chair, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, UNLV: John Phoenix , APRN, FNP-C, Huntridge Family Clinic: Focus on LGBGTQ+ Mental Health

, APRN, FNP-C, Huntridge Family Clinic: Richard Egan, Suicide Prevention Training/Outreach Facilitator, State of Nevada: Suicide Prevention State of the State

Suicide Prevention Training/Outreach Facilitator, State of Nevada: Luis Medina-Garcia, MD, Southern Nevada Infectious Disease Society: COVID & Suicide: What did we Learn?

The event:

Located at Las Vegas City Hall, Council Chambers (495 S. Main Street, Las Vegas, NV)

5:00-5:30 p.m. Arrival and registration

5:30-7:30 p.m. Main event

Parking:

500 S. Main Street garage. Validation is available with event ticket.