Public Lands Day: Nevada officials highlight policies and initiatives aimed at addressing climate crisis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Public lands advocates, elected officials and community members highlighted policies and initiatives aimed at addressing the climate crisis during the 8th annual Nevada Public Lands Day on Saturday.

The event, located at Hollywood Park, included hands-on activities, special addresses and a press conference with leaders highlighting environmental stewardship and equality for communities disproportionately affected by climate change.

There were seven key speakers during the event:



Commissioner Tick Segerblom, District E

Nevada State Assemblyman Max Carter, Assembly District 12

Taylor Patterson, Indigenous Voices of Nevada

Armida Baretto, One APIA Nevada

Mason Voehl, Amargosa Conservancy

Angel Lazcano, Somos Votantes

Jackie Spicer, Nevada Environmental Justice Coalition

It’s a beautiful and sunny day at the Hollywood Park to celebrate Nevada Public Lands Day! I was thrilled to stand along great community leaders and elected officials to continue our work to preserve the beauty of East Las Vegas. ⛰️ 🌳 pic.twitter.com/vBcLil5Zlj — Commissioner Tick Segerblom (@CommishTick) September 28, 2024

Public Lands Day is the nation's largest single-day volunteer event dedicated to public lands.

