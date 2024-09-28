Watch Now
Public Lands Day: Nevada officials highlight policies and initiatives aimed at addressing climate crisis

This day is the nation's largest single-day volunteer event dedicated to public lands.
This is Hollywood Park where the Public Lands Day event took place
KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Public lands advocates, elected officials and community members highlighted policies and initiatives aimed at addressing the climate crisis during the 8th annual Nevada Public Lands Day on Saturday.

The event, located at Hollywood Park, included hands-on activities, special addresses and a press conference with leaders highlighting environmental stewardship and equality for communities disproportionately affected by climate change.

There were seven key speakers during the event:

  • Commissioner Tick Segerblom, District E
  • Nevada State Assemblyman Max Carter, Assembly District 12
  • Taylor Patterson, Indigenous Voices of Nevada
  • Armida Baretto, One APIA Nevada
  • Mason Voehl, Amargosa Conservancy
  • Angel Lazcano, Somos Votantes
  • Jackie Spicer, Nevada Environmental Justice Coalition

Public Lands Day is the nation's largest single-day volunteer event dedicated to public lands.

