PT's Taverns spread holiday cheer with toy drive donations

Posted at 6:34 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 21:34:04-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday, PT's Taverns spread holiday cheer after donating 548 children's bicycles and $30,000 to the 24th annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive.

The team members at PT's arrived at NV Energy to deliver the donations, including hundreds of bicycles lined up throughout the parking lot.

Chet Buchanan, the host of 98.5 KLUC's The Chet Buchanan Show, expressed his gratitude to PT's Vice President of NV Distributed Gaming, Dan Groesbeck, for the generous donation.

Buchanan also thanked PT's guests and team members who contributed to helping local children and families feel the holiday spirit. PTs presented Buchanan with a $30,000 check and posed for photos.

According to a release, since November, all 64 PT's locations throughout the state have served as drop-off points for locals and PT's team members to donate new bikes, toys, and monetary donations, which will benefit HELP of Southern Nevada and their Holiday Toy Assistance program.

